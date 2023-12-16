In this year's LA Bowl, the Boise State Broncos are underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+2.5), against the UCLA Bruins. SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ABC. The over/under in this contest is 50.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. Boise State matchup in this article.

Boise State vs. UCLA Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: ABC

City: Inglewood, California

Venue: SoFi Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCLA Moneyline Boise State Moneyline BetMGM UCLA (-2.5) 50.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel UCLA (-2.5) 49.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Boise State vs. UCLA Betting Trends

Boise State has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

The Broncos have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

UCLA has compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bruins have an ATS record of 3-5 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

Boise State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

