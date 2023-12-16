Boise State vs. UCLA: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | LA Bowl
In this year's LA Bowl, the Boise State Broncos are underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+2.5), against the UCLA Bruins. SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ABC. The over/under in this contest is 50.5 points.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. Boise State matchup in this article.
Boise State vs. UCLA Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
Boise State vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCLA Moneyline
|Boise State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCLA (-2.5)
|50.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|UCLA (-2.5)
|49.5
|-130
|+108
Boise State vs. UCLA Betting Trends
- Boise State has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Broncos have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- UCLA has compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bruins have an ATS record of 3-5 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.
Boise State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
