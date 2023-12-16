The LA Bowl features a showdown between the UCLA Bruins (who are 3.5-point favorites) and the Boise State Broncos on December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ABC. The over/under is set at 49.5 points for the contest.

UCLA sports the 79th-ranked offense this season (25.8 points per game), and has been better defensively, ranking 15th-best with just 18.1 points allowed per game. Boise State's defense ranks 63rd in the FBS with 375.5 total yards given up per game, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 24th-best by piling up 444 total yards per contest.

Boise State vs. UCLA Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium TV Channel: ABC

UCLA vs Boise State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UCLA -3.5 -115 -105 49.5 -115 -105 -175 +145

Boise State Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Broncos are accumulating 446 yards per game (-14-worst in college football) and allowing 344.3 (55th), placing them among the worst squads offensively.

In their past three games, the Broncos are putting up 38 points per game (22nd-best in college football), and giving up 14.3 (22nd-best).

Boise State is -19-worst in the country in passing yards during its past three games (195.3 per game), and 76th in passing yards conceded (180).

The Broncos are 19th-best in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (250.7), and -18-worst in rushing yards given up (164.3).

The Broncos are unbeaten against the spread and 1-2 overall over their past three contests.

Boise State has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

Boise State Betting Records & Stats

Boise State has a 6-5-1 record against the spread this year.

The Broncos have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

The teams have hit the over in eight of Boise State's 12 games with a set total.

This season, Boise State has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

Boise State has played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and lost that game.

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has thrown for 1,752 yards on 57.1% passing while tossing 11 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season. He's also run for 434 yards with nine scores.

Ashton Jeanty has carried the ball 204 times for a team-high 1,266 yards (97.4 per game) with 14 touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 39 receptions this season are good for 552 yards, and he's scored five touchdowns in the passing game.

George Holani has racked up 606 yards (on 116 attempts) with five touchdowns.

Eric McAlister paces his team with 873 receiving yards on 47 catches with five touchdowns.

Billy Bowens' 25 catches (on 48 targets) have netted him 360 yards (27.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Ahmed Hassanein has collected 12.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 12 TFL and 50 tackles.

Alexander Teubner, Boise State's tackle leader, has 69 tackles, two TFL, and one interception this year.

A'Marion McCoy leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 30 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.

