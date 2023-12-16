MWC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Bowl Season
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:44 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Based on our projections, the best bet in terms of the total for the seven MWC bowl season games is James Madison vs. Air Force -- for more suggestions, including parlay possibilities, scroll down.
Best Week 17 MWC Spread Bets
Pick: Boise State +6.5 vs. UCLA
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins at Boise State Broncos
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Boise State by 5.5 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: James Madison +1.5 vs. Air Force
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons
- Projected Favorite & Spread: James Madison by 8.9 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: December 23
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: UNLV +12.5 vs. Kansas
- Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at UNLV Rebels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas by 5.6 points
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 26
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 17 MWC Total Bets
Over 42 - James Madison vs. Air Force
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons
- Projected Total: 50.0 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: December 23
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Over 44.5 - Toledo vs. Wyoming
- Matchup: Toledo Rockets at Wyoming Cowboys
- Projected Total: 50.8 points
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: Barstool
Under 66.5 - Kansas vs. UNLV
- Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at UNLV Rebels
- Projected Total: 60.2 points
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 26
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Week 17 MWC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|UNLV
|9-4 (6-3 MWC)
|34.3 / 27.0
|415.8 / 402.0
|Boise State
|8-6 (7-2 MWC)
|32.1 / 25.6
|436.0 / 385.1
|San Jose State
|7-5 (6-2 MWC)
|33.3 / 25.8
|405.3 / 354.7
|Air Force
|8-4 (5-3 MWC)
|27.6 / 17.9
|364.1 / 277.3
|Wyoming
|8-4 (5-3 MWC)
|26.1 / 22.9
|324.8 / 360.3
|Fresno State
|9-4 (4-4 MWC)
|30.5 / 23.5
|387.8 / 370.8
|Utah State
|6-6 (4-4 MWC)
|34.1 / 33.8
|446.3 / 415.6
|Colorado State
|5-7 (3-5 MWC)
|26.1 / 29.6
|399.3 / 415.8
|Hawaii
|5-8 (3-5 MWC)
|21.4 / 32.2
|352.5 / 385.3
|New Mexico
|4-8 (2-6 MWC)
|27.3 / 35.1
|410.6 / 407.6
|San Diego State
|4-8 (2-6 MWC)
|20.5 / 26.8
|325.3 / 406.0
|Nevada
|2-10 (2-6 MWC)
|17.3 / 33.4
|300.0 / 442.7
