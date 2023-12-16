The Detroit Lions (9-4) will play the Denver Broncos (7-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Ford Field. The Lions are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 48 in the contest.

Broncos vs. Lions Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Broncos have taken the field for 13 games this season, and they have led after the first quarter nine times and have trailed four times.

The Lions have been winning after the first quarter in eight games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Detroit's offense is averaging 7.2 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Broncos have won the second quarter in seven games, been outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

In 13 games this year, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, lost four times, and tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.3 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up six points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

The Lions have won the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in seven games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, Detroit is averaging 3.5 points in the third quarter (24th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 6.5 points on average in the third quarter (30th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This year, the Broncos have won the fourth quarter in eight games, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

In 13 games this season, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter eight times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

Broncos vs. Lions Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Broncos have had the lead after the first half eight times (5-3 in those games) and have trailed after the first half five times (2-3) through 13 games this season.

In 13 games this year, the Lions have had the lead after the first half 10 times and have been losing after the first half three times.

2nd Half

The Broncos have lost the second half six times and outscored their opponent in the second half seven times in 13 games this year.

The Lions have won the second half in five games this season, lost the second half in seven games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 11.5 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 12.4 points on average in the second half.

