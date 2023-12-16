The Denver Broncos (7-6) will do their best to defy oddsmakers when they play the Detroit Lions (9-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 as 5.5-point underdogs. The contest's point total is listed at 47.5.

The Lions' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they meet the Broncos. Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Broncos as they prepare for this matchup against the Lions.

Broncos vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Denver vs. Detroit Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: NFL Network

Denver has five wins in 13 contests against the spread this year.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more, the Broncos have two wins ATS (2-2).

There have been five Denver games (out of 13) that went over the total this season.

Detroit has an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lions have won twice ATS (2-2) as a 5.5-point favorite or more this year.

Detroit games have gone over the point total on eight of 13 occasions (61.5%).

