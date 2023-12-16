Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Canyon County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:34 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Canyon County, Idaho today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Raft River Senior High School at Liberty Charter School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Nampa, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middleton Senior High School at Rigby High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Rigby, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boise High School at Ridgevue High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Nampa, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vallivue High School at Burley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Burley, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
