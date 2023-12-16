Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caribou County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:34 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
In Caribou County, Idaho, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Caribou County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Soda Springs High School at West Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Terreton, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
