Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cassia County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:34 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Cassia County, Idaho today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cassia County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Raft River Senior High School at Liberty Charter School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Nampa, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vallivue High School at Burley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Burley, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
