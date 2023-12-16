Chris Manhertz was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos play the Detroit Lions at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday in Week 15. If you're trying to find Manhertz's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Manhertz has been targeted four times and has two catches for 16 yards (8.0 per reception) and zero TDs.

Chris Manhertz Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

The Broncos have one other receiver on the injury report this week: Greg Dulcich (out/hamstring): 3 Rec; 25 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 15 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: December 16, 2023

December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Manhertz 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 4 2 16 10 0 8.0

Manhertz Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 1 1 10 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 1 6 0

