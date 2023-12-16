Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Custer County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
If you live in Custer County, Idaho and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Custer County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Salmon High School at Challis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Challis, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mackay High School at Richfield School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Richfield, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
