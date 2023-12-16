On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken match up against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Devin Shore going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Shore stats and insights

Shore has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

Shore has no points on the power play.

Shore's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest squad in the league by conceding 63 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 17.0 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Shore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:35 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:00 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:59 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:03 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 6:40 Home L 2-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 8:11 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:46 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 4:50 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 1 0 1 6:31 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:27 Home W 4-2

Kraken vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

