How to Watch the Eredivisie: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, December 16
RKC Waalwijk versus FC Utrecht is one of many strong options on today's Eredivisie slate.
Coverage of all Eredivisie action today is available to you, with the information provided below.
Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|How to Watch LaLiga Today
|How to Watch Serie A Today
|Watch Today's NBA Games
|How to Watch Bundesliga Today
|How to Watch the Premier League Today
Eredivisie Streaming Live Today
Watch FC Utrecht vs RKC Waalwijk
RKC Waalwijk journeys to play FC Utrecht at Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht.
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: FC Utrecht (-155)
- Underdog: RKC Waalwijk (+400)
- Draw: (+310)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Excelsior Rotterdam vs Go Ahead Eagles
Go Ahead Eagles journeys to take on Excelsior Rotterdam at Van Donge & De Roo Stadion in Rotterdam.
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Go Ahead Eagles (+135)
- Underdog: Excelsior Rotterdam (+185)
- Draw: (+270)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch SC Heerenveen vs FC Volendam
FC Volendam is on the road to play SC Heerenveen at Abe Lenstra Stadion in Heerenveen.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: SC Heerenveen (-300)
- Underdog: FC Volendam (+750)
- Draw: (+450)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.