Franklin County, Idaho has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Preston High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 16
  • Location: Preston, ID
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.