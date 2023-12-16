Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Gem County, Idaho today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gem County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Emmett High School at Fruitland High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 16
  • Location: Fruitland, ID
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.