Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gooding County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Gooding County, Idaho today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gooding County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valley High School at Gooding High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Gooding, ID
- Conference: Canyon Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.