Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Idaho County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:36 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Idaho County, Idaho today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Idaho County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Troy Senior High School at Clearwater Valley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Kooskia, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.