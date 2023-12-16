Will Idaho State be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Idaho State's complete tournament resume.

How Idaho State ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 0-0 NR NR 334

Idaho State's best win

Idaho State's signature win this season came on December 2 in a 76-70 victory against the Lindenwood Lions. Kolton Mitchell recorded a team-high 18 points with five rebounds and three assists in the game versus Lindenwood.

Idaho State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-3

According to the RPI, the Bengals have three losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Idaho State has been handed the 254th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Bengals have 13 games remaining against teams over .500. They have four upcoming games against teams with worse records.

As far as ISU's upcoming schedule, it has 21 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Idaho State's next game

Matchup: Oregon State Beavers vs. Idaho State Bengals

Oregon State Beavers vs. Idaho State Bengals Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

