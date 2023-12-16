2024 NCAA Bracketology: Idaho State March Madness Resume | December 18
Will Idaho State be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Idaho State's complete tournament resume.
How Idaho State ranks
|Record
|Big Sky Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|4-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|334
Idaho State's best win
Idaho State's signature win this season came on December 2 in a 76-70 victory against the Lindenwood Lions. Kolton Mitchell recorded a team-high 18 points with five rebounds and three assists in the game versus Lindenwood.
Idaho State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-3
- According to the RPI, the Bengals have three losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Idaho State has been handed the 254th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Bengals have 13 games remaining against teams over .500. They have four upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- As far as ISU's upcoming schedule, it has 21 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Idaho State's next game
- Matchup: Oregon State Beavers vs. Idaho State Bengals
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
