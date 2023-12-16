Saturday's game between the BYU Cougars (8-2) and Idaho State Bengals (4-4) at Marriott Center has a projected final score of 68-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored BYU, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Bengals won their last outing 54-50 against Utah Valley on Wednesday.

Idaho State vs. BYU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Idaho State vs. BYU Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 68, Idaho State 53

Idaho State Schedule Analysis

The Bengals' signature win this season came in a 70-64 victory against the UCSB Gauchos on November 15.

The Cougars have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (three).

Idaho State 2023-24 Best Wins

70-64 at home over UCSB (No. 146) on November 15

55-52 over Air Force (No. 192) on November 26

54-50 at home over Utah Valley (No. 223) on December 6

Idaho State Leaders

Kacey Spink: 7.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 30.2 FG%

7.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 30.2 FG% Laura Bello: 10.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 42.1 FG%

10.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 42.1 FG% Tasia Jordan: 9.1 PTS, 40.5 FG%

9.1 PTS, 40.5 FG% Maria Dias: 9.8 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

9.8 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Sophia Covello: 6.1 PTS, 29.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

Idaho State Performance Insights

The Bengals' -29 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 55.8 points per game (316th in college basketball) while allowing 59.4 per contest (99th in college basketball).

