Idaho State vs. BYU December 16 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The BYU Cougars (6-2) will face the Idaho State Bengals (3-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Idaho State vs. BYU Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Idaho State Players to Watch
- Lauren Gustin: 16.4 PTS, 14.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Amari Whiting: 11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kailey Woolston: 16.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kaylee Smiler: 6.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Emma Calvert: 9.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
BYU Players to Watch
