How to Watch the Idaho State vs. BYU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The BYU Cougars (8-2) hope to continue a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Idaho State Bengals (4-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Idaho State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Idaho State vs. BYU Scoring Comparison
- The Bengals' 55.8 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 61.0 the Cougars give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 61.0 points, Idaho State is 2-0.
- BYU has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.8 points.
- The Cougars score 11.7 more points per game (71.1) than the Bengals give up (59.4).
- BYU has a 7-2 record when scoring more than 59.4 points.
- Idaho State is 4-3 when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.
- The Cougars are making 48.1% of their shots from the field, 12.4% higher than the Bengals allow to opponents (35.7%).
Idaho State Leaders
- Kacey Spink: 7.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 30.2 FG%
- Laura Bello: 10.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 42.1 FG%
- Tasia Jordan: 9.1 PTS, 40.5 FG%
- Maria Dias: 9.8 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Sophia Covello: 6.1 PTS, 29.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
Idaho State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Hawaii
|L 58-46
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/26/2023
|Air Force
|W 55-52
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/6/2023
|Utah Valley
|W 54-50
|Reed Gym
|12/16/2023
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Montana State
|-
|Worthington Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Montana
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
