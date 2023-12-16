The BYU Cougars (8-2) hope to continue a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Idaho State Bengals (4-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Idaho State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho State vs. BYU Scoring Comparison

The Bengals' 55.8 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 61.0 the Cougars give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 61.0 points, Idaho State is 2-0.

BYU has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.8 points.

The Cougars score 11.7 more points per game (71.1) than the Bengals give up (59.4).

BYU has a 7-2 record when scoring more than 59.4 points.

Idaho State is 4-3 when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.

The Cougars are making 48.1% of their shots from the field, 12.4% higher than the Bengals allow to opponents (35.7%).

Idaho State Leaders

Kacey Spink: 7.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 30.2 FG%

7.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 30.2 FG% Laura Bello: 10.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 42.1 FG%

10.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 42.1 FG% Tasia Jordan: 9.1 PTS, 40.5 FG%

9.1 PTS, 40.5 FG% Maria Dias: 9.8 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

9.8 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Sophia Covello: 6.1 PTS, 29.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

Idaho State Schedule