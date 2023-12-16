The BYU Cougars (8-2) hope to continue a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Idaho State Bengals (4-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Idaho State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
Idaho State vs. BYU Scoring Comparison

  • The Bengals' 55.8 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 61.0 the Cougars give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 61.0 points, Idaho State is 2-0.
  • BYU has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.8 points.
  • The Cougars score 11.7 more points per game (71.1) than the Bengals give up (59.4).
  • BYU has a 7-2 record when scoring more than 59.4 points.
  • Idaho State is 4-3 when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.
  • The Cougars are making 48.1% of their shots from the field, 12.4% higher than the Bengals allow to opponents (35.7%).

Idaho State Leaders

  • Kacey Spink: 7.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 30.2 FG%
  • Laura Bello: 10.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 42.1 FG%
  • Tasia Jordan: 9.1 PTS, 40.5 FG%
  • Maria Dias: 9.8 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
  • Sophia Covello: 6.1 PTS, 29.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

Idaho State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Hawaii L 58-46 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/26/2023 Air Force W 55-52 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/6/2023 Utah Valley W 54-50 Reed Gym
12/16/2023 @ BYU - Marriott Center
12/29/2023 @ Montana State - Worthington Arena
12/31/2023 @ Montana - Dahlberg Arena

