If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Idaho and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Idaho ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 193

Idaho's best wins

In its best win of the season, Idaho took down the Utah Tech Trailblazers in a 63-62 win on December 9. Julius Mims, in that signature win, posted a team-best 17 points with 12 rebounds and zero assists. D'Angelo Minnis also played a role with 15 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

73-70 over UCSD (No. 250/RPI) on November 24

85-70 at home over Cal Poly (No. 287/RPI) on December 2

83-53 at home over Pacific (No. 321/RPI) on December 5

Idaho's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Vandals are 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 26th-most losses.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Idaho gets the 272nd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Vandals have 20 games remaining this season, including 11 against teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records north of .500.

Idaho has 20 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Idaho's next game

Matchup: UC Riverside Highlanders vs. Idaho Vandals

UC Riverside Highlanders vs. Idaho Vandals Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET Location: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California

UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

