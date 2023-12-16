Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams has a tough matchup in Week 15 (Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Detroit Lions. The Lions are allowing the ninth-fewest rushing yards in the league, 96.8 per game.

On 170 rushes, Williams has compiled a team-high 650 yards (54.2 ypg). He's scored one rushing TD. On the season, Williams also has 32 receptions for 180 yards (15.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Williams vs. the Lions

Williams vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 73 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 73 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Lions have let one opposing rusher to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Detroit has allowed 11 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Lions have let two opposing players to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Lions give up 96.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's ninth-ranked run defense this season.

The Lions have the No. 20 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up 13 this season (one per game).

Javonte Williams Rushing Props vs. the Lions

Rushing Yards: 54.5 (-115)

Williams Rushing Insights

So far this season, Williams has hit the over seven times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 12 opportunities).

The Broncos, who are 13th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 52.1% of the time while running 47.9%.

He has handled 49.0% of his team's 347 rushing attempts this season (170).

Williams has rushed for a touchdown once this season in 12 games played.

He has three total touchdowns this season (10.7% of his team's 28 offensive TDs).

He has 25 carries in the red zone (43.9% of his team's 57 red zone rushes).

Javonte Williams Receiving Props vs the Lions

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-118)

Williams Receiving Insights

Williams, in six of 12 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Williams has 10.8% of his team's target share (41 targets on 378 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 41 times, averaging 4.4 yards per target (135th in NFL).

In two of 12 games this season, Williams has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Williams (two red zone targets) has been targeted 3.3% of the time in the red zone (60 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Chargers 12/10/2023 Week 14 17 ATT / 66 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/3/2023 Week 13 13 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/26/2023 Week 12 18 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 3 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2023 Week 10 21 ATT / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD

