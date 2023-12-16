When the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions go head to head in Week 15 on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET, will Javonte Williams hit paydirt? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Javonte Williams score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Williams has churned out a team-high 650 rushing yards (54.2 per game) and scored one touchdown.

Williams also has 180 receiving yards (15 ypg) on 32 catches, with two TDs.

Williams has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

He has had a touchdown catch in two of 12 games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Javonte Williams Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 13 52 0 4 5 0 Week 2 Commanders 12 44 0 2 14 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 42 0 2 23 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 0 0 3 9 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 10 52 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Packers 15 82 0 3 14 0 Week 8 Chiefs 27 85 0 3 13 1 Week 10 @Bills 21 79 0 4 31 1 Week 11 Vikings 11 37 0 2 16 0 Week 12 Browns 18 65 0 3 6 0 Week 13 @Texans 13 46 0 3 24 0 Week 14 @Chargers 17 66 1 3 25 0

