The Sacramento Kings (14-9) match up with the Utah Jazz (9-16) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Jazz vs. Kings matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jazz vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Jazz vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz vs Kings Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jazz vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings have a -8 scoring differential, putting up 116.8 points per game (eighth in the league) and giving up 117.1 (22nd in the NBA).

The Jazz's -194 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 112 points per game (23rd in NBA) while giving up 119.8 per outing (25th in league).

These two teams are scoring 228.8 points per game between them, 12.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender 236.9 points per game combined, 4.6 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Sacramento has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Utah has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Jazz Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Collin Sexton 20.5 -118 13.8

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Collin Sexton or another Jazz player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Jazz and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +100000 +50000 - Kings +4000 +1600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.