Jazz vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (14-9) face the Utah Jazz (9-16) as 9.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ. The point total in the matchup is 241.5.
Jazz vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-9.5
|241.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah has played nine games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 241.5 points.
- The average over/under for Utah's contests this season is 231.8, 9.7 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Utah has a 13-12-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Jazz have won in six, or 28.6%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Utah has not won as an underdog of +350 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 22.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Jazz vs Kings Additional Info
Jazz vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 241.5
|% of Games Over 241.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|10
|43.5%
|116.8
|228.8
|117.1
|236.9
|233.8
|Jazz
|9
|36%
|112
|228.8
|119.8
|236.9
|229.1
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
- The Jazz have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.750, 9-3-0 record) than on the road (.308, 4-9-0).
- The Jazz average 5.1 fewer points per game (112) than the Kings allow (117.1).
- Utah is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall when it scores more than 117.1 points.
Jazz vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|13-12
|1-2
|15-10
|Kings
|13-10
|0-0
|13-10
Jazz vs. Kings Point Insights
|Jazz
|Kings
|112
|116.8
|23
|8
|7-2
|10-2
|5-4
|12-0
|119.8
|117.1
|25
|22
|9-2
|5-1
|7-4
|4-2
