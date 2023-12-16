The Sacramento Kings host the Utah Jazz at Golden 1 Center on Saturday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). There are several ways to bet on this game, including player prop options.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Jazz vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz vs Kings Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Get Markkanen gear at Fanatics!

Collin Sexton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +118) 5.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: -114)

The 20.5-point total set for Collin Sexton on Saturday is 6.7 more points than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet in Saturday's game (3.5).

Sexton has averaged 3.4 assists per game, 2.1 less than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

Sexton has hit 1.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +118) 5.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: -114)

De'Aaron Fox is posting 30.1 points per game, 0.6 more than Saturday's over/under.

He averages 0.9 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 3.5.

Fox's assists average -- 6.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Saturday's prop bet.

He has connected on 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.