Collin Sexton, Top Jazz Players to Watch vs. the Kings - December 16
When the Sacramento Kings (14-9) and Utah Jazz (9-16) face off at Golden 1 Center on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, Collin Sexton will be a player to watch.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Kings
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, KJZZ
Jazz's Last Game
In their previous game, the Jazz beat the Trail Blazers on Thursday, 122-114. Sexton scored a team-high 27 points (and chipped in four assists and two boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Collin Sexton
|27
|2
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Simone Fontecchio
|24
|5
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|23
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
Jazz Players to Watch
- Sexton's averages for the season are 13.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.
- Talen Horton-Tucker averages 10.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.2 assists, making 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 30.9% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.
- The Jazz receive 7.4 points per game from Kelly Olynyk, plus 5.9 boards and 4 assists.
- The Jazz receive 8.9 points per game from Walker Kessler, plus 8.4 boards and 1 assists.
- Simone Fontecchio gets the Jazz 8.8 points, 2.7 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, plus 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Walker Kessler
|8.6
|7.9
|1.5
|0.7
|3
|0
|Collin Sexton
|16.8
|2.9
|3.9
|0.8
|0
|1.5
|Simone Fontecchio
|13.2
|3.8
|2.2
|0.7
|0.8
|2.6
|Keyonte George
|12.7
|3.1
|4.1
|0.4
|0.1
|1.8
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|11.1
|2.3
|3.4
|0.9
|0.3
|1.2
