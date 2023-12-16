If you reside in Jerome County, Idaho and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Jerome County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Valley High School at Gooding High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 16
  • Location: Gooding, ID
  • Conference: Canyon Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

