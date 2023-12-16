Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jerome County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
If you reside in Jerome County, Idaho and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Jerome County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valley High School at Gooding High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Gooding, ID
- Conference: Canyon Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
