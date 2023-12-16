Will Jordan Eberle light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken take on the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Eberle stats and insights

Eberle has scored in three of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Eberle's shooting percentage is 5.2%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 63 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Eberle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:43 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:20 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 19:10 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:33 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:26 Home L 5-1

Kraken vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

