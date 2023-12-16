Kraken vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 16
The Los Angeles Kings (16-6-4, on a three-game losing streak) hit the road against the Seattle Kraken (10-14-7) at Climate Pledge Arena. The contest on Saturday, December 16 begins at 10:00 PM ET on KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.
The Kraken have put up a 2-6-2 record in their past 10 contests. They have scored 24 total goals (four power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 12.5%) while conceding 26 goals to their opponents.
Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's game.
Kraken vs. Kings Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final tally of Kings 4, Kraken 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-145)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)
Kraken vs Kings Additional Info
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have a 3-7-10 record in overtime games this season and a 10-14-7 overall record.
- Seattle has earned 12 points (4-3-4) in its 11 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Kraken scored only one goal in eight games and they finished 0-7-1 in those matchups.
- Seattle has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.
- The Kraken have earned 25 points in their 17 games with three or more goals scored.
- Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in 11 games this season and has registered 12 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 6-6-4 (16 points).
- The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 13 games, going 3-8-2 to record eight points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|3rd
|3.62
|Goals Scored
|2.71
|27th
|2nd
|2.42
|Goals Allowed
|3.19
|17th
|4th
|33.2
|Shots
|30.2
|20th
|3rd
|27
|Shots Allowed
|28.4
|6th
|15th
|20.88%
|Power Play %
|20.83%
|16th
|2nd
|87.95%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.91%
|22nd
Kraken vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
