Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kootenai County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Kootenai County, Idaho today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Kootenai County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Central High School at Lake City High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Coeur DAlene, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Coeur d'Alene High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Coeur d Alene, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
