Kraken vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:46 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings (16-6-4) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they square off against the Seattle Kraken (10-14-7) on the road on Saturday, December 16 at 10:00 PM ET on KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.
Kraken vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-160)
|Kraken (+135)
|6
|Kings (-1.5)
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have won six, or 30.0%, of the 20 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Seattle is 2-5 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kraken have a 42.6% chance to win.
- Seattle has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 19 of 31 games this season.
Kraken vs Kings Additional Info
Kraken vs. Kings Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|94 (11th)
|Goals
|84 (23rd)
|63 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|99 (25th)
|19 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|20 (15th)
|10 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|19 (15th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle owns a 5-5-0 record against the spread while finishing 2-6-2 straight up over its past 10 contests.
- Four of Seattle's last 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Kraken total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring 1.0 fewer goal per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.5.
- The Kraken's 84 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.
- The Kraken have given up 99 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 25th.
- They have a -15 goal differential, which ranks 27th in the league.
