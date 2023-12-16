The Los Angeles Kings (16-6-4) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they square off against the Seattle Kraken (10-14-7) on the road on Saturday, December 16 at 10:00 PM ET on KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

Kraken vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-160) Kraken (+135) 6 Kings (-1.5)

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won six, or 30.0%, of the 20 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Seattle is 2-5 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kraken have a 42.6% chance to win.

Seattle has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 19 of 31 games this season.

Kraken vs Kings Additional Info

Kraken vs. Kings Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 94 (11th) Goals 84 (23rd) 63 (1st) Goals Allowed 99 (25th) 19 (18th) Power Play Goals 20 (15th) 10 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (15th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle owns a 5-5-0 record against the spread while finishing 2-6-2 straight up over its past 10 contests.

Four of Seattle's last 10 outings have hit the over.

The Kraken total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring 1.0 fewer goal per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.5.

The Kraken's 84 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

The Kraken have given up 99 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 25th.

They have a -15 goal differential, which ranks 27th in the league.

