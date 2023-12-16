Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Lincoln County, Idaho today? We have you covered below.
Lincoln County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mackay High School at Richfield School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Richfield, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
