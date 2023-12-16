With the Denver Broncos playing the Detroit Lions in Week 15 (Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), is Marvin Mims a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Marvin Mims score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Mims' stat line features 18 catches for 298 yards and one score. He puts up 22.9 yards per game, and has been targeted on 26 occasions.

Mims has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Marvin Mims Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 2 Commanders 2 2 113 1 Week 3 @Dolphins 5 3 73 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 2 47 0 Week 5 Jets 1 1 4 0 Week 7 Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 1 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Vikings 3 2 12 0 Week 12 Browns 3 2 24 0 Week 13 @Texans 2 1 5 0 Week 14 @Chargers 3 2 11 0

