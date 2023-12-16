The Seattle Kraken, Matthew Beniers included, will play the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Beniers against the Kings, we have plenty of info to help.

Matthew Beniers vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers' plus-minus this season, in 18:19 per game on the ice, is -20.

Beniers has a goal in four games this season through 31 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Beniers has a point in nine of 31 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In seven of 31 games this year, Beniers has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Beniers hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Beniers going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Beniers Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 63 total goals (2.4 per game).

The team's goal differential (+31) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 31 Games 4 13 Points 5 4 Goals 2 9 Assists 3

