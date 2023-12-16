Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Nez Perce County, Idaho? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Nez Perce County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lewiston High School at Nezperce High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on December 16

2:00 PM PT on December 16 Location: Nezperce, ID

Nezperce, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Sandpoint High School at Lewiston High School