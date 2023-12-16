Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nez Perce County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Nez Perce County, Idaho? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nez Perce County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lewiston High School at Nezperce High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Nezperce, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sandpoint High School at Lewiston High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Lewiston, ID
- Conference: Inland Empire Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
