Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken will face the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Climate Pledge Arena. Fancy a bet on Bjorkstrand in the Kraken-Kings matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

Bjorkstrand has averaged 17:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Bjorkstrand has scored a goal in eight of 31 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Bjorkstrand has a point in 15 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Bjorkstrand has an assist in 11 of 31 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Bjorkstrand's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 63 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +31.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 31 Games 4 24 Points 3 9 Goals 2 15 Assists 1

