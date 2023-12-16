Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Owyhee County, Idaho? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Owyhee County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jordan Valley High School at Rimrock Senior High School