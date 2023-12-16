Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Payette County, Idaho? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Payette County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Payette High School at Vale High School

Game Time: 11:55 AM MT on December 16

11:55 AM MT on December 16 Location: Vale, OR

Vale, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Emmett High School at Fruitland High School