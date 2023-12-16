Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Payette County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:39 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Payette County, Idaho? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Payette County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Payette High School at Vale High School
- Game Time: 11:55 AM MT on December 16
- Location: Vale, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Emmett High School at Fruitland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Fruitland, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
