Simone Fontecchio and the Utah Jazz take the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 122-114 win over the Trail Blazers (his most recent action) Fontecchio posted 24 points.

Below we will look at Fontecchio's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Simone Fontecchio Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 8.8 13.2 Rebounds 3.5 2.7 3.8 Assists -- 1.2 2.2 PRA -- 12.7 19.2 PR -- 11.5 17 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Fontecchio's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Simone Fontecchio Insights vs. the Kings

Fontecchio is responsible for taking 6.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.7 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 13.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

The Jazz average the fifth-most possessions per game with 103.6. His opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.8 possessions per contest.

Conceding 117.1 points per game, the Kings are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Kings have allowed 43.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 16th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Kings are ranked 21st in the league, conceding 27.0 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings are ranked 10th in the NBA, giving up 12.0 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Simone Fontecchio vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 2 2 1 1 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.