Saturday's game that pits the St. John's Red Storm (6-3) against the Fordham Rams (5-5) at Madison Square Garden has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-68 in favor of St. John's, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on December 16.

St. John's vs. Fordham Game Info & Odds

St. John's vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's 79, Fordham 68

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's vs. Fordham

Computer Predicted Spread: St. John's (-11.2)

St. John's (-11.2) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

St. John's is 4-5-0 against the spread, while Fordham's ATS record this season is 2-5-0. The Red Storm have a 6-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Rams have a record of 5-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

St. John's Performance Insights

The Red Storm outscore opponents by 9.3 points per game (scoring 80.3 points per game to rank 76th in college basketball while allowing 71.0 per contest to rank 186th in college basketball) and have a +84 scoring differential overall.

St. John's averages 41.8 rebounds per game (27th in college basketball) while allowing 33.1 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.7 boards per game.

St. John's makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (6.7).

The Red Storm average 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (127th in college basketball), and give up 86.1 points per 100 possessions (90th in college basketball).

St. John's and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Red Storm commit 12.4 per game (228th in college basketball) and force 12.9 (119th in college basketball action).

Fordham Performance Insights

The Rams outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game (posting 72.6 points per game, 240th in college basketball, and giving up 68.5 per outing, 123rd in college basketball) and have a +41 scoring differential.

Fordham averages 38.5 rebounds per game (98th in college basketball) while conceding 36.5 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.0 boards per game.

Fordham knocks down 7.3 three-pointers per game (203rd in college basketball) at a 31.1% rate (270th in college basketball), compared to the 5.4 per game its opponents make, at a 32.9% rate.

Fordham has committed 2.0 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.7 (313th in college basketball) while forcing 15.7 (20th in college basketball).

