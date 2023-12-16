Texas Tech vs. Cal: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Independence Bowl
In this season's Independence Bowl, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), over the California Golden Bears. Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana will act as host on December 16, 2023, starting at 9:15 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is 57.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Texas Tech vs. Cal matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Texas Tech vs. Cal Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Shreveport, Louisiana
- Venue: Independence Stadium
Texas Tech vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|Cal Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-2.5)
|57.5
|-160
|+130
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-2.5)
|58.5
|-137
|+114
Texas Tech vs. Cal Betting Trends
- Texas Tech has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Red Raiders have an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.
- Cal has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Golden Bears have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
Texas Tech & Cal 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas Tech
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|Cal
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
