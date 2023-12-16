Can we anticipate Tomas Tatar finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken play the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Tatar stats and insights

In one of 27 games this season, Tatar scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Kings this season in two games (one shot).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 63 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Tatar recent games

Kraken vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

