Will Tomas Tatar Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 16?
Can we anticipate Tomas Tatar finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken play the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Tatar stats and insights
- In one of 27 games this season, Tatar scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Kings this season in two games (one shot).
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 63 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Tatar recent games
Kraken vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
