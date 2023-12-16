Vince Dunn and the Seattle Kraken will face the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Dunn against the Kings, we have plenty of info to help.

Vince Dunn vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Dunn has averaged 23:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -11.

Dunn has a goal in four of 31 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 18 of 31 games this season, Dunn has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 17 of 31 games this year, Dunn has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Dunn goes over his points over/under is 57.1%, based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Dunn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Dunn Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 63 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the least in the league.

The team's goal differential (+31) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 31 Games 4 24 Points 1 4 Goals 0 20 Assists 1

