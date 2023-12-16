Walker Kessler plus his Utah Jazz teammates hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Kessler tallied 10 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and seven blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 122-114 win against the Trail Blazers.

Below, we break down Kessler's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Walker Kessler Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 8.9 10.1 Rebounds 9.5 8.4 9.4 Assists -- 1.0 1.5 PRA -- 18.3 21 PR -- 17.3 19.5



Walker Kessler Insights vs. the Kings

Kessler has taken 7.2 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 5.4% and 6.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Kessler's opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 103.8 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.6 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Kings have allowed 117.1 points per game, which is 22nd-best in the NBA.

The Kings are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 43.9 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Kings are 21st in the league, allowing 27 per game.

Walker Kessler vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 22 8 8 0 0 1 0

