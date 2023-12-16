On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken match up against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Will Borgen going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Will Borgen score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Borgen stats and insights

Borgen is yet to score through 31 games this season.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

Borgen has zero points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 63 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Borgen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 16:31 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 17:37 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:25 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:34 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:26 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:46 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:30 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:53 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 5-1

Kraken vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

