Sunday's game that pits the Boise State Broncos (7-3) against the CSU Fullerton Titans (6-4) at ExtraMile Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-59 in favor of Boise State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 17.

The matchup has no set line.

Boise State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: ExtraMile Arena

Boise State vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 76, CSU Fullerton 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Boise State vs. CSU Fullerton

Computer Predicted Spread: Boise State (-16.4)

Boise State (-16.4) Computer Predicted Total: 134.7

Boise State is 3-5-0 against the spread this season compared to CSU Fullerton's 5-3-0 ATS record. The Broncos have gone over the point total in four games, while Titans games have gone over three times.

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos' +93 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.2 points per game (175th in college basketball) while allowing 65.9 per outing (64th in college basketball).

Boise State averages 36.0 rebounds per game (213th in college basketball) while allowing 30.6 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.4 boards per game.

Boise State makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (172nd in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (6.3). It is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc (186th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.8%.

The Broncos' 99.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 84th in college basketball, and the 87.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 127th in college basketball.

Boise State has committed 1.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.1 (113th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.3 (167th in college basketball).

