The Boise State Broncos (7-3) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the CSU Fullerton Titans (6-4), winners of four straight as well. It starts at 4:00 PM ET (on MW Network) on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Boise State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho TV: Stadium

Boise State Stats Insights

This season, the Broncos have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Titans' opponents have made.

In games Boise State shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Broncos are the 208th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Titans rank 266th.

The 75.2 points per game the Broncos record are 8.8 more points than the Titans give up (66.4).

Boise State is 4-2 when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Boise State averaged 75.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.7 more points than it averaged away from home (69.7).

Defensively the Broncos were better at home last season, surrendering 60.7 points per game, compared to 70.5 in road games.

When playing at home, Boise State drained 0.8 more threes per game (8.3) than when playing on the road (7.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in away games (34.0%).

Boise State Upcoming Schedule