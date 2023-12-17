The Boise State Broncos (7-3) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the CSU Fullerton Titans (6-4), winners of four straight as well. It starts at 4:00 PM ET (on MW Network) on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Boise State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
  • TV: Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Boise State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Broncos have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Titans' opponents have made.
  • In games Boise State shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
  • The Broncos are the 208th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Titans rank 266th.
  • The 75.2 points per game the Broncos record are 8.8 more points than the Titans give up (66.4).
  • Boise State is 4-2 when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Boise State averaged 75.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.7 more points than it averaged away from home (69.7).
  • Defensively the Broncos were better at home last season, surrendering 60.7 points per game, compared to 70.5 in road games.
  • When playing at home, Boise State drained 0.8 more threes per game (8.3) than when playing on the road (7.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in away games (34.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boise State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 North Texas W 69-64 ExtraMile Arena
12/9/2023 Western Oregon W 109-70 ExtraMile Arena
12/12/2023 Northwestern State W 95-54 ExtraMile Arena
12/17/2023 CSU Fullerton - ExtraMile Arena
12/21/2023 Washington State - Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
12/29/2023 Utah Valley - ExtraMile Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.