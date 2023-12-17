How to Watch Boise State vs. CSU Fullerton on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boise State Broncos (7-3) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the CSU Fullerton Titans (6-4), winners of four straight as well. It starts at 4:00 PM ET (on MW Network) on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Boise State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
- TV: Stadium
Boise State Stats Insights
- This season, the Broncos have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Titans' opponents have made.
- In games Boise State shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Broncos are the 208th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Titans rank 266th.
- The 75.2 points per game the Broncos record are 8.8 more points than the Titans give up (66.4).
- Boise State is 4-2 when scoring more than 66.4 points.
Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Boise State averaged 75.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.7 more points than it averaged away from home (69.7).
- Defensively the Broncos were better at home last season, surrendering 60.7 points per game, compared to 70.5 in road games.
- When playing at home, Boise State drained 0.8 more threes per game (8.3) than when playing on the road (7.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in away games (34.0%).
Boise State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|North Texas
|W 69-64
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/9/2023
|Western Oregon
|W 109-70
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/12/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 95-54
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/17/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/21/2023
|Washington State
|-
|Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
|12/29/2023
|Utah Valley
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
