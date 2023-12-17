Two streaking squads hit the court when the Boise State Broncos (7-3) host the CSU Fullerton Titans (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Broncos are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Titans, victors in four in a row.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. CSU Fullerton matchup.

Boise State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. CSU Fullerton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline CSU Fullerton Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-12.5) 132.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Boise State (-11.5) 132.5 -880 +580 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boise State vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Trends

Boise State is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, four out of the Broncos' eight games have gone over the point total.

CSU Fullerton has compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this season, three out of the Titans' eight games with an over/under have hit the over.

Boise State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Boise State is 75th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (60th).

The Broncos have experienced the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +25000 at the start of the season to +50000.

Boise State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.