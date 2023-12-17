The CSU Fullerton Titans (3-4) meet the Boise State Broncos (4-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and be available via MW Network.

Boise State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Boise State Players to Watch

Chibuzo Agbo: 13.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyson Degenhart: 13.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Cam Martin: 7.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK O'Mar Stanley: 10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Jace Whiting: 4.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

Boise State vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison

Boise State Rank Boise State AVG CSU Fullerton AVG CSU Fullerton Rank 294th 68.4 Points Scored 65.6 326th 107th 67.3 Points Allowed 71.0 180th 202nd 32.7 Rebounds 34.4 138th 273rd 7.9 Off. Rebounds 9.3 172nd 314th 5.6 3pt Made 5.4 323rd 329th 10.4 Assists 9.1 357th 93rd 10.7 Turnovers 15.0 345th

