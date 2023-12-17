The CSU Fullerton Titans (3-4) meet the Boise State Broncos (4-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and be available via MW Network.

Boise State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information

Boise State Players to Watch

  • Chibuzo Agbo: 13.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyson Degenhart: 13.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Cam Martin: 7.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • O'Mar Stanley: 10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jace Whiting: 4.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

Boise State vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison

Boise State Rank Boise State AVG CSU Fullerton AVG CSU Fullerton Rank
294th 68.4 Points Scored 65.6 326th
107th 67.3 Points Allowed 71.0 180th
202nd 32.7 Rebounds 34.4 138th
273rd 7.9 Off. Rebounds 9.3 172nd
314th 5.6 3pt Made 5.4 323rd
329th 10.4 Assists 9.1 357th
93rd 10.7 Turnovers 15.0 345th

