Boise State vs. CSU Fullerton December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The CSU Fullerton Titans (3-4) meet the Boise State Broncos (4-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and be available via MW Network.
Boise State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Boise State Players to Watch
- Chibuzo Agbo: 13.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyson Degenhart: 13.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cam Martin: 7.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- O'Mar Stanley: 10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jace Whiting: 4.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
CSU Fullerton Players to Watch
Boise State vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison
|Boise State Rank
|Boise State AVG
|CSU Fullerton AVG
|CSU Fullerton Rank
|294th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|65.6
|326th
|107th
|67.3
|Points Allowed
|71.0
|180th
|202nd
|32.7
|Rebounds
|34.4
|138th
|273rd
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|172nd
|314th
|5.6
|3pt Made
|5.4
|323rd
|329th
|10.4
|Assists
|9.1
|357th
|93rd
|10.7
|Turnovers
|15.0
|345th
